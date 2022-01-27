CSIR NET 2021 admit card released: Candidates receive ‘invalid application number or date of birth is not available’ error, here’s why

The National Testing Agency has released the CSIR NET 2021 admit card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021 examination. The CSIR NET examination is scheduled for January 29, and February 15 to 17, 2022. Candidates who have applied for any of the departments can check the admit card by entering the application number and date of birth on the login page.

Although the agency has released the admit card for the examination today, some of the candidates are encountering error messages when trying to check the same. Candidates said that upon entering their login credentials they were getting an error message like, ‘invalid application number or date of birth not found’. Reports suggest that currently, NTA has only released the CSIR NET admit card for those who have their examination on January 29, 2022, for the Earth Science discipline.

Those who have opted for those subjects that are scheduled from February 15 to 17, 2022 shall be getting admit cards later. Meanwhile, check out the steps mentioned in the space below to download the admit card for CSIR NET 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom of the homepage and click on CSIR NET 2022 admit card.

Step 3: Then, enter the application number and date of birth along with the security pin and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned on the CSIR NET 2022 admit card and take its printout for exam day.

The agency had earlier released the CSIR NET syllabus along with the official brochure that is going to be helpful in the preparation for the examination. Candidates can check the same to know which topics are relevant from the exam point.

Post conducting the examination, the agency releases the CSIR NET answer key for all the subjects separately. The candidates are entrusted with the work of calculating the marks scored in the examination on their own with the help of these. They can take the assistance of the marking scheme in doing so and then compare it with the CSIR NET cut off marks to know their chances of selection in the examination.

This is basically an eligibility test that checks if a candidate who finds a name in the final CSIR NET result can work as Junior Research Fellow or Lecturer in different disciplines.