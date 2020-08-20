CSIR NET 2020: Preparation hacks to do well in Life Sciences

Preparation tips and tricks to crack CSIR NET 2020

CSIR NET 2020: A clear understanding of fundamental concepts and theories is essential to secure higher marks in the Life Sciences paper of CSIR NET. The educational and learning sector has evolved considerably in contemporary times to match global standards. Although there may be challenges that still exist in different areas, reforms have led to a standardisation of the quality of academic staff in universities and colleges.

Those with aspirations to become a professor or lecturer in a higher education institution have to qualify certain competitive examinations based on which their eligibility to engage in such roles is determined. Among such exams, the CSIR NET is one of the most renowned. It determines the eligibility of a candidate for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship/ Assistant Professor in universities and colleges.

National Testing Agency (NTA), the organising body, is yet to announce the exam date. Earlier, the CSIR NET was scheduled to be held on June 21. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the NTA was pushed to postpone the exam. It is expected that the CSIR NET can be rescheduled to be conducted on a later date this year. However, till the time, those who have successfully completed the online application process can indulge themselves in preparing better for the exam.

The CSIR NET is conducted for five different papers (subjects). These are Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Mathematical Sciences. The NTA determines the syllabus and scheme of exam for all of the subjects and conducts the Computer Based Test (CBT) as per the syllabus.

In this article, the context of the Life Sciences paper and the important preparation tips and study strategy have been recommended acing the exam in one go.

Knowing the syllabus and exam pattern is the first step to develop a study plan. As applicants await the release of the admit cards for the CSIR NET exam, they can refer to the website to know the detailed syllabus. The Life Sciences paper is of 200 marks and consists of three parts i.e. part A, B and C. While the paper for part A is based on General Aptitude, the remaining two parts are subject-specific and consist of analytical and conceptual questions. Develop the study plan as per the syllabus and include separate slots to prepare for each of the indicative topics.

Once a study plan is in hand, candidates can be at a little ease with the planning part and focus on the execution part. Since part B and C papers contain analytical and conceptual questions, it is impossible to answer questions correctly unless one has significant command over the basics and understanding of the concepts and theories of Life Science subtopics. In addition, topics related to Molecular Theory and Cells etc are fact-based and getting these basics right is something that no CSIR NET aspirant can compromise with.

Learning by heart and covering the syllabus only equips the candidate with the right knowledge of the subject. However, in order to score higher marks, one must adopt some additional strategic measures. There are smart study strategies to secure higher marks and become more competitive. One of these strategies is to refer to previous year question papers of the CSIR NET exam.

With the previous year question papers in hand, candidates have the extra advantage of knowing the type and pattern of questions that are asked. In addition, checking the marks allocation as per sections is also important to prioritise topics to study in the study plan. Many a time, questions are repeated from the previous year and this trend poses a significant opportunity to score higher marks.

Candidates are also advised to solve mock tests to practice their time management skills. Management of the time effectively directly governs the number of good attempts. It is only by securing a higher number of good attempts that one can ensure that they secure the minimum cut off marks. Solving mock tests has many advantages including the understanding of the time taken to answer questions from each section, and which sections to attempt first.

