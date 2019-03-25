CSIR CIMFR recruitment 2019: Walk-in-interview for 67 project assistant jobs, salary up to Rs 25,000

CSIR CIMFR recruitment 2019: The Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Dhanbad has invited applications for recruitment at the post of project assistant at the level I, II and III. A total of 67 vacancies are on offer and the institute has decided to fill the vacancies by conducting walk-in-interviews.

Advertising

The interviews will be conducted in two phases — the interview at the Jharkhand campus will be conducted from March 27 to March 29 at 10:30 am. The interviews at the Chhattisgarh campus will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9, 2019 at 10 am. Candidates need to report at least half an hour early.

CSIR CIMFR recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 67

Jharkhand

Project assistant level I – 9

Project assistant level II – 8

Chhatisgarh

Project assistant level I – 40

Project assistant level II – 10

CSIR CIMFR recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the Jharkhand project, candidates need to have a minimum of 55 per cent marks in relevant qualification. For the level I posts, the applicant must have a diploma in mechanical/mineral processing/mining/metallurgy and for level II posts, candidates need to have MSc in chemistry, analytical chemistry / applied chemistry or B.E/BTech in mechanical /mineral processing/mining/ metallurgy.

For Chhattisgarh project, candidates need to have 55 per cent marks in required degree or diploma.

Advertising

For level – I posts, BSc (Hons), BSc (Geology), BSc Chemistry, chemical engineering, mining engineering can apply and for level II posts, candidates with M Sc, M Sc chemistry, applied chemistry, or degree in civil engineering, chemical engineer, mining engineering, MSc computer science/information technology can apply.

Age: The upper age limit for level I job is 28 years and for level II jobs it is 30 years. Relaxation in upper age limit up to five years will be given to statutory groups and women candidates.

CSIR CIMFR recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected at the level I posts will get a monthly salary of Rs 15000 while those at level II will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.