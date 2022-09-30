CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022: Admit card released

CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the e-admit card for written examination of Prohibition constable. Candidates who have registered for the post can download the admit card from the official website– csbc.bih.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on October 16 from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates have to report to the examination centres one hour before the commencement of examination, i.e, 9 am.

CSBC Prohibition Constable exam 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website– csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab prohibition department

Step 3: Click on the link ‘e-Admit Card for Written Examination of Prohibition Constable’

Step 4: Enter your credentials Registration number or mobile number along with date of birth and security captcha

Step 5: View the admit card and download it for future reference

The candidates who are unable to download the admit card can visit the CSBC office in Patna on October 12 from 10 am to 5 pm with a photocopy of the acknowledgement of the application form as well as a valid photo identity proof and obtain a duplicate admit card from the office.

If the photograph on the admit card is not clear, then the candidates can bring their application forms with them along with two recent passport size photographs.

The list of examination centres according to the roll number will be available on the board website from October 10. Candidates have to preserve their admit cards as it will be needed in subsequent rounds of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to fill the OMR sheet as per the rules otherwise it will be cancelled and will not be marked.