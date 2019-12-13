CSBC Police Constable recruitment 2019: List of 23,761 rejected candidates released, check now

The registration number, father’s name and the reason for rejecting the candidate has been released on the website. (Representational image) The registration number, father’s name and the reason for rejecting the candidate has been released on the website. (Representational image)

CSBC Constable recruitment 2019: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in Patna has released a list of candidates whose online application form has been rejected. There are a total of 23,761 candidates who will not be able to appear for the recruitment exam. The list is available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable –csbc.bih.nic.in

The registration number, father’s name and the reason for rejecting the candidate have been released on the website. The online application process began from October 5 and concluded on November 4, 2019. The total number of advertised posts were 11,880.

CSBC Constable recruitment 2019: Steps to check the list of rejected candidates

Step 1: Visit the official website-csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘List of disqualified candidates’ under the , ‘CSBC Constable recruitment 2019’

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on the screen.

Step 4: Check the list

CSBC Constable recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and Physical Efficiency Test. The written exam will consist of 100 objective type questions to be completed in the total time duration of 2 hours. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks in the written exam will not be eligible for Physical Efficiency Test.

