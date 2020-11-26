CSBC Bihar to conduct constable recruitment exam in March

Know more exam details here . (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational image)

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will conduct the written test for the recruitment of constables in the state police on March 14 and March 21. The exam will be held to fill 8,415 posts vacant in different departments. The exam details including the admit card will release later and will be made available at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar police constable 2020 written test will have 100 questions and the time duration is for two hours. The exam will be of 10+2 level. Candidates will have to secure 30 per cent marks in the written test. The test will be of qualifying nature and the candidates need to score 30 per cent marks in order to qualify. Those who will pass the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The vacancy will include 3489 general category candidates, 1307 for SC category, 82 for ST category and 842 for the EWS category. The pay scale is ₹21700-69100.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd