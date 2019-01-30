CSBC Bihar recruitment: Last day to apply for 902 forest guard posts tomorrow

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Tomorrow is the last date to apply for 902 forest guard posts advertised by the Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC). Interested candidates need to apply at the official website, csbcbpinline.com, csbih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam and clear physical fitness and measurement test as well. Candidates who clear all the rounds will be eligible for the jobs. Both male and female candidates can apply for the post. The written exam will ask 100 questions for which each correct answer will have 4 marks and negative marking is also applicable.

CSBC Bihar recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – csbcbponline.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘click here for new registrations’

Step 3: Fill-in basic details within the prescribed time

Step 4: An automatically generated registration number and password will be sent on registered email id and phone number

Step 5: Use the details sent to log-in

Step 6: Fill-in details and apply for the post preference, add education details etc here

Step 7: Education from intermediate to the highest qualification and submit

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Upload coloured scanned photograph and signatures in both English and Hindi

Step 10: Take print out of registration slip

Cut-off marks for the exam held in 2017 was 40 per cent for unreserved and 36.5 per cent for reserved category candidates. Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

