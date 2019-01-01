CSBC Bihar recruitment: Apply for 902 forest guard posts at csbponline.com

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has announced to recruit for 902 vacancies at the post of forest guard. The online applications began today – January 1, 2019 and will end on January 31, 2019. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – csbcbponline.com and csbc.bih.nic.in.

Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200. Candidates will have to register first to apply for the posts. A time frame of 30 minutes will be given to the applicant to register, after which their session will expire. Follow the steps enlisted in how to apply session carefully.

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Post-wise vacancies

Unreserved category – 451

Schedule caste – 145

Schedule tribe – 9

Backward class – 108

backward class women – 27

other backward class – 162

CSBC Bihar recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – csbcbponline.com

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘click here for new registrations’

Step 3: Fill-in basic details within the prescribed time

Step 4: An automatically generated registration number and password will be sent on registered email id and phone number

Step 5: Use the details sent to log-in

Step 6: Fill-in details and apply for the post preference, add education details etc here

Step 7: Education from intermediate to the highest qualification and submit

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Upload coloured scanned photograph and signatures in both English and Hindi

Step 10: Take print out of registration slip

Applicants need to take printouts of registration slip, an email confirming of registration, and proof of payment of application fees for future reference, according to the official notification. If anything goes wrong candidates can also cancel their registration.

