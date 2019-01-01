CSBC Bihar recruitment: Apply for 902 forest guard posts at csbponline.com

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has announced to recruit for 902 vacancies at the post of forest guard. The online applications began today – January 1, 2019 and will end on January 31, 2019. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – csbcbponline.com and csbc.bih.nic.in.
Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200. Candidates will have to register first to apply for the posts. A time frame of 30 minutes will be given to the applicant to register, after which their session will expire. Follow the steps enlisted in how to apply session carefully.
CSBC Bihar recruitment: Post-wise vacancies
Unreserved category – 451
Schedule caste – 145
Schedule tribe – 9
Backward class – 108
backward class women – 27
other backward class – 162
CSBC Bihar recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website – csbcbponline.com
Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘click here for new registrations’
Step 3: Fill-in basic details within the prescribed time
Step 4: An automatically generated registration number and password will be sent on registered email id and phone number
Step 5: Use the details sent to log-in
Step 6: Fill-in details and apply for the post preference, add education details etc here
Step 7: Education from intermediate to the highest qualification and submit
Step 8: Make payment
Step 9: Upload coloured scanned photograph and signatures in both English and Hindi
Step 10: Take print out of registration slip
Applicants need to take printouts of registration slip, an email confirming of registration, and proof of payment of application fees for future reference, according to the official notification. If anything goes wrong candidates can also cancel their registration.