BPSSC SI, sergeant PET admit card released: How to download

Bihar police admit card 2021 available to download at csbc.bih.nic.in. File

CSBC Bihar Police admit card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Wednesday today released the admit card for the physical endurance test (PET) to be held to select candidates for sub inspector, sergeant, assistant superintendent jail. The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket through the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in. The PET will be held from March 22.

The candidates who will appear for the recruitment exam need to follow the COVID-19 protocols, wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, valid id proves like — Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID card, matric certificate or birth certificate and intermediate mark sheet.

CSBC Bihar Police PET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download PET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About Central Selection Board of Constable

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.