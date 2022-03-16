CSBC Bihar Police Fireman admit card 2021 released: Check how to download

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit card from the official CSBC website — csbc.bih.nic.in.

This year, the exam is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022 in two shifts — morning and evening. The morning shift timings are 10 am to 12 pm, and evening shift exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC — csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021.

Step 3: Click on the admit card download link under the ‘registration’ tab.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window where you have to enter registration ID or mobile number, along with your date of birth and the given captcha.

Step 5: After clicking on ‘submit’, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admit card for all necessary details. Then, download and save the admit card for future reference.

Candidates should remember that it is important to carry this admit card with them to the exam centre, along with a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport Driving License, PAN Card.

The written test is expected to be MCQ-type exam. The test will have 100 questions from various subjects such as English, Math, Hindi, Social Science, Science, and General Knowledge. Every correct answer will be awarded with 1 mark.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2380 vacancies in the department, out of which 1487 vacancies are for male and 893 for female candidates.