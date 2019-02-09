CSBC Bihar Police driver result: Final merit list released, website to check

Toggle Menu
CSBC Bihar Police driver results: The final merit list is available at the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in, the candidates can download it

CSBC Bihar Police driver result: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the final merit list for DET (Driving Efficiency Test). The list is available at the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in, the candidates can download it.

The recruitment exam for filling driver 1669 constable and fireman driver (Advt. No. 01/2018) posts were released this year.

The written examination for PET of Driver Constable in Bihar Police and Fireman Driver in Bihar Fire Services was conducted on June 10. Only those who have scored more than 30 marks were considered for the physical fitness test. A total of 8096 candidates qualified for the PET held between October 7 and October 12.

Bihar Police driver Result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

