CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card released, here’s how to download

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card to be available at csbc.bih.nic.in. File

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment exam 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the constable recruitment exam again. The hall ticket is available to download at the website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 14, but will now be conducted on January 3. CSBC also mentioned that candidates who have already downloaded their admit card for the October exam can appear at the January exam with that hall ticket.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable recruitment exam 2020: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Log on to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘constable written exam admit card’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment exam is being held for 1,722 vacant posts. Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

About Central Selection Board of Constable

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd