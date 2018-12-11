CSBC Bihar Police recruitment: Admit cards released for driver constable, download at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card 2018: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) on Monday, December 10 for recruitment to the posts of driver constable in Bihar Police and driver in fireman services. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

If the candidates failed to download the admit card online, they can also collect the duplicate admit cards from the CSBC office on January 3 and January 4, 2019 between 10 am to 5 pm. The selection will be made on the basis of a written test which will contain 100 questions of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will score less than 30 will be disqualified from further selection. Those who will qualify will then have to appear for a physical efficiency test and then for the motor vehicle driving test.

IN PICTURES | How to download CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable admit card

CSBC Bihar police admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, along with a grade pay of Rs 2,000.

Selection procedure

