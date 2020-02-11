CSBC Bihar Police Constable exam schedule released, check admit card release date

CSBC Bihar Police Constable exams 2020: The hall ticket will be available at the website- csbc.bih.nic.in from February 20 CSBC Bihar Police Constable exams 2020: The hall ticket will be available at the website- csbc.bih.nic.in from February 20

CSBC Bihar Police Constable exams 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the fresh dates for written examinations for the posts of Bihar Police Constable. The CSBC Bihar Police Constable examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 8, which was initially scheduled to be held on January 20.

The admit card will be available at the website- csbc.bih.nic.in from February 20, 2020.

The examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions — the morning session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will be unable to obtain the admit card online can also collect the hall ticket offline from February 21. The candidates need to present the CSBC admit card at the venue of the recruitment examination, else they will not be allowed to appear for the test.

