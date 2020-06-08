CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 declared: How to check

Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Check result at csbc.bih.nic.in. Representational image/ file Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Check result at csbc.bih.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has announced the result for the written examination for the posts of Bihar Police Constable. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- csbc.bih.nic.in. As per the board, over 12 lakh (12,64,657) candidates appeared in the recruitment examination that was conducted in two halves on January 12 and March 8.

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be uploaded on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The candidates who have cleared the written exam have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET) which will be conducted later in July. The date of the examination will be notified to the candidates. Only those who have scored more than 30 marks are considered for the physical fitness test.

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

