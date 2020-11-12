CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment for 8,415 posts: Application, eligibility criteria, selection process, pay scale

CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020: The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 21,700 to 69,100. Representational image/ file

CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released a recruitment notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of constable. A total of 8,415 vacancies are available at various departments of state police. The application process will begin tomorrow, candidates can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before December 14.

The minimum eligibility criteria for the post is class 12 or intermediate examination pass.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total posts: 8,415

Eligibility criteria

Education: The applicant must have passed class 12 or equivalent level of education

Age: Applicant must be in the age group of 20 to 25 years. For reserved category candidates, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit.

Bihar Police Constable recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘online application’ for selection of constable on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘registration’

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Log-in using registration number, fill the form

Step 6: Upload images make payment

Step 7: Submit the form

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 112.

Pay scale: Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

