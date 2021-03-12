CSBC Bihar Police constable PET result 2021 released, how to check

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET result available at csbc.bih.nic.in. File

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET result 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the result for the physical endurance test (PET) to be held to select candidates for constable posts. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET was held from December 7 to January 30, 2021.

CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the result

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be uploaded on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About Central Selection Board of Constable

CSBC is responsible for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.