CSBC Bihar Police constable PET result 2021 released, how to check

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET result 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the result for the physical endurance test (PET) to be held to select candidates for constable posts. The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- csbc.bih.nic.in.
The PET was held from December 7 to January 30, 2021.
CSBC Bihar Constable Result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for the result
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be uploaded on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
About Central Selection Board of Constable
CSBC is responsible for the recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.
