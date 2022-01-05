scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET exam admit card released: How to download

PET will be conducted on January 28, 2022 across the state. Candidates who qualified the written examination that was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021 will be eligible to appear for PET. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
January 5, 2022 11:28:51 am
bihar police PET admit cardCandidates can download their admit card from the official CSBC website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2021 Admit Card: The Central Selection  Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) , conducted by the CSBC under the Bihar Police Constable exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official CSBC website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Read |SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 revised result released: 51 additional candidates qualify for tier 2

PET will be conducted on January 28, 2022 across the state. Candidates who qualified the written examination that was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021 will be eligible to appear for PET. 

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET exam admit card: How to download

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Constable’ link, on the Home Page

Step 3: Enter credentials and submit

Step 4: Your Admit Card will be displayed 

Step 5: Download it and keep a hard copy for further requirements 

Candidates who face difficulty in downloading the admit card from the official website can reach out to CSBC between  January 24 to January 25, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at their postal address. 

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement