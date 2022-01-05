CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET exam admit card released: How to download

CSBC Bihar Police Constable 2021 Admit Card: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) , conducted by the CSBC under the Bihar Police Constable exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official CSBC website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

PET will be conducted on January 28, 2022 across the state. Candidates who qualified the written examination that was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021 will be eligible to appear for PET.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Bihar Police Constable’ link, on the Home Page

Step 3: Enter credentials and submit

Step 4: Your Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download it and keep a hard copy for further requirements

Candidates who face difficulty in downloading the admit card from the official website can reach out to CSBC between January 24 to January 25, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm at their postal address.