CSBC Bihar Police constable PET admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET admit card 2020: The PET exam will be held from December 7 to January 30. Representational image/ file

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET admit card 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit card for the physical endurance test (PET) to be held to select candidates for constable posts. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the PET will be held from December 7 to January 30, 2021. The exam will be held in the ground of Patna High School, Gardanibagh.

The candidates who will appear in the recruitment exam need to follow the COVID-19 protocols, wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, without it, they will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Also, valid id proves like- Aadhaar card, driving license, voter ID card, matric certificate or birth certificate and intermediate mark sheet.

CSBC Bihar Police constable PET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download PET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About Central Selection Board of Constable

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd