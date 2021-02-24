CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021, exam centre list out: Here’s how to download

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Released at www.csbc.bih.nic.in. (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2021: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar released the roll number-wise list of centres of candidates who would be appearing for the Bihar police constable recruitment exam scheduled to be held on March 14 and 21. Candidates can check their exam time and the venue among other details at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in by following these steps – Step 1: Visit the official website Step 2: Click on the link ‘download e call letter’ Step 3: You will be directed to a new page Step 4: Log-in using credentials, download admit card The exam will be held to fill 8,415 posts vacant in different departments. To be selected for the posts, candidates need to get through a written test followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The vacancy will include 3489 general category candidates, 1307 for SC category, 82 for ST category, and 842 for the EWS category. The pay scale is ₹21700-69100.

