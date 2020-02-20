CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020 released at csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has released the admit cards for the written examination for the posts of Bihar Police Constable. The CSBC admit card is available at the website – csbc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Police Constable examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 8. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on January 20.

The examination is scheduled to be held in two sessions — the morning session will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration ID or roll number, date of birth and the security code

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will be unable to obtain the admit card online can also collect the hall ticket offline from February 21. The candidates need to present the CSBC admit card at the exam venue. They should carry some other ID as well like Aadhaar or election card.

In case the candidate is unable to download the admit card they can contact the customer support service from 9 am to 6 pm. Here are the contact numbers — 9262695991, 9262695992, 9262695993, 9262695994 and 9262695995. They can also mail the CSBC at csbchelpdesk@gmail.com.

