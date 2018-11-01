CSBC Bihar PET constable, fireman admit card 2018: Download from today at csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar PET constable, fireman admit card 2018: The hall tickets for recruitment to the post of Constables in Bihar Police and Fireman will release today, November 1. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. CSBC will conduct the recruitment test on November 25 in two sessions and on December 2 in one session. This year, a total of 9,900 vacant posts of constable and 1965 fireman are available.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has also released the list of candidates who have not submitted the application form properly. There are a total of 13,785 applicants whose have either not uploaded their photograph and signatures properly or have submitted an incomplete form.

CSBC Bihar Constable, Fireman admit card 2018: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download PET admit card’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Central Selection Board of Constable

Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC is responsible for recruitment of police constables in Bihar. The board is headed by a three-star rank Additional Director General or Director-General level police officer.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.