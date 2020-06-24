CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020: Apply for 454 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 69,000

Bihar Lady constable recruitment 2020: Apply at csbsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) Bihar Lady constable recruitment 2020: Apply at csbsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has invited applications for the post of a lady constable. The application process has begun today and will remain activated until July 24. Interested can apply at csbc.bih.nic.in. A total of 454 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for this post, candidates will have to clear the written exam at the level of class 12 for 100 marks followed by a physical fitness test. This will include physical endurance exam and fitness tests as well including height, weight, chest size, race, long jump, and shot put.

CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education Qualification: Candidates should have obtained at least a class 12 level of education from any recognised education board.

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years old. The upper age is capped at 30 years. The candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation for up to five years.

CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

CSBC Bihar Lady Constable recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for two hours duration. The exam will be for 100 marks. Every question will have one mark. The exam will be held offline. The questions will include Hindi, English, mathematics, history, geography, political science, physics, chemistry, life sciences, and economics. The detailed syllabus is available at the website, csbc.bih.nic.in

