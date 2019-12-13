CSBC Bihar Home Guards admit cards 2019 release date and time

The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019 for a total of 98 vacant posts from 10: 00 am to 12:00 noon. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha. The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019 for a total of 98 vacant posts from 10: 00 am to 12:00 noon. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha.

CSBC Bihar Home Guards admit cards 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable is expected to release the admit cards for Bihar Home Guards recruitment 2019 soon. According to a notification, the admit cards will be released on December 15 on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in. The CSBC Bihar Home Guard recruitment will be held for a total of 98 vacant posts.

The recruitment exam will be conducted on December 29 from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates will have to reach the examination hall by 9 am. No one will be allowed entry into the examination hall without the admit cards.

CSBC Bihar Home Guards admit cards 2019: Steps to download (once released)

Step 1: Visit the official website-csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Once the admit cards are released, click on the link that will say, ‘ CSBC Bihar Home Guards admit cards’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the details and download the admit cards for future reference.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who are having difficulty in downloading the admit cards can visit the Bihar CSBC office in Harding Road Patna on December 26 and 27 to download them. These candidates will be provided with duplicate admit cards.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd