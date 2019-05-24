CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: Admit card release date and time

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the admit card for the forest guard written examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.

Advertising

The admit card will be available for download tomorrow at 10 am. “Download starts May 25 at 10 am. You will require your registration number and date of birth to download,” read the official notification.

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CSBC Bihar recruitment: Post-wise vacancies

Unreserved category – 451

Schedule caste – 145

Schedule tribe – 9

Backward class – 108

backward class women – 27

other backward class – 162

Advertising

The written examination will be conducted for recruitment to 902 forest guard posts. Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.