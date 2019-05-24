CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: Admit card release date and time

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the admit card for the forest guard written examination. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in.
The admit card will be available for download tomorrow at 10 am. “Download starts May 25 at 10 am. You will require your registration number and date of birth to download,” read the official notification.
CSBC Bihar Forest Guard written exam 2019: How to download admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
CSBC Bihar recruitment: Post-wise vacancies
Unreserved category – 451
Schedule caste – 145
Schedule tribe – 9
Backward class – 108
backward class women – 27
other backward class – 162
The written examination will be conducted for recruitment to 902 forest guard posts. Selected candidates will be recruited at the pay scale of Rs 5,200 to 20,200.