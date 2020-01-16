CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment exam postponed, new dates soon

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2019: New dates to release soon. Photo by Hardik Abrol/ Representational image New dates to release soon. Photo by Hardik Abrol/ Representational image

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2019: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has postponed the written exam for Bihar police constable recruitment scheduled to be held on January 20. The CSBC has not announced the new exam date. As per the official notice, available on the website – csbc.bih.nic.in, the Bihar police constable exam new dates will be announced soon.

CSBC exam was held on January 12 and the next slot was scheduled for January 20. The admit was released last month.

A total number of 11,880 Bihar constable posts were to be filled with this recruitment drive. The application process was conducted from October 4 to November 4, 2019.

CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and Physical Efficiency Test. The written exam will consist of 100 objective type questions to be completed in the total time duration of 2 hours. Candidates who score less than 30 per cent marks in the written exam will not be eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Recently, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in Patna released a list of candidates whose online application form was rejected. There were a total of 23,761 candidates who were not allowed to appear for the recruitment exam

