CSBC Bihar Police Fireman recruitment exam postponed

Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar Tuesday postponed Bihar Police Constable Fireman examination 2021. The recruitment test was scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2021 to fill 2380 posts. The notice is available on the official website of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The new exam date and all other details is yet to be announced by the CSBC.

Meanwhile, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination followed by a physical eligibility test. Those candidates who will qualify for the written examination will have to appear for the physical efficiency test. The final merit list will be released on the basis of the performance of candidates in the physical efficiency test.

This recruitment drive will held to hire 957 vacancies are for the general category, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC, and 97 for the OBC women category. Out of the total vacancies, 1487 male and 893 female candidates will get selected. The application process was started on February 24 and ended on March 25, 2021.