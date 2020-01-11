CSBC Bihar Constable exam tomorrow: Important instructions, passing marks, admit card

Exam for 1722 posts. (Express Photo) Exam for 1722 posts. (Express Photo)

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will conduct the recruitment exam for the post of driver constable in Bihar Police on January 12 and 20 in two shifts for a total of 1722 posts. Those who are appearing for the exam need to read the below instructions carefully to ensure smooth conduct of exam as well as increase their chances of selection.

The selection consists of a 100 marks written exam followed by a physical fitness test and driving test. Since the written exam is approaching here are instructions to know beforehand:

Exam pattern, passing marks: Firstly, it is important to understand the exam one is appearing for. Candidates will have 100 questions, each for one mark, to be solved in two hours. To clear the Bihar constable recruitment test, candidates need to score at least 30 per cent marks, else they will be declared disqualified for future processes. There is no rebate based on caste or economic status.

Answer booklet: Candidates will get two answer booklets, original and copy, however, they have to attempt on the original one and the copy will be filled automatically. One needs to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer. Candidates have to fill the circle by darkening the given space. The circling should be done properly, no mark should be left out of the circle and circle should be properly filled too. In case it is not filled properly, the answer will not be marked.

Admit card: It is important to bring the admit card to the exam hall. In case, a candidate could not download their admit card from the official website, they will get another chance to collect the same from the central selection committee on January 6 and 7 from 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates need to bring photo identity card, photograph and supporting documents along to the office.

Salary: Though this has nothing to do with the exam, it sure can act as a motivation. Selected candidates will get a salary in the bracket of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100, allowances extra.

