CSBC Bihar Constable exam from March 14, admit card to release on February 25

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar will conduct the recruitment exam to hire constables or 8,415 vacant posts on March 14 and March 21. The exam will be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 10 am to noon for which the entry will begin from 9 am. The second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. For the second session, the reporting time is 1 pm, as per the official notice.

The exact time of exam, section and exam centre allocated to a candidate along with norms of the exam centre and Covid-19 related dos and don’t will be mentioned on the hall ticket. The admit card and exam centre list will be published on the official websites on February 25.

Read | Skill Ministry rolls out MGNF: Fellows to be trained by IIMs, monthly stipend up to Rs 60,000

Those candidates who are not able to download the admit card or call letter online will have to visit the office on March 10 and 11 between 10 am to 5 pm to collect their respective call letter. In case of any error in the admit card too, candidates will have to connect with the authorities. Without an admit card, they will not be allowed in the exam hall.

Candidates also have to attach their passport size coloured recent photograph on the admit card. In case the photograph is missing, they will have to bring two passport-sized images with them. Candidates also need to bring valid government identity cards to exam hall for verification purposes.

The test will have 100 questions and the time duration is for two hours. The exam will be of 10+2 level. Candidates will have to secure 30 per cent marks in the written test. The test will be of qualifying nature and the candidates need to score 30 per cent marks in order to qualify. Those who will pass the written exam will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The vacancy will include 3489 general category candidates, 1307 for SC category, 82 for ST category and 842 for the EWS category. The pay scale is Rs 21700- Rs 69100.