CSBC Bihar Constable exam final result declared, check merit list here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar today released the final result of the Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion recruitment examination. The CSBC Bihar Police exam result is available on the official website of the board — csbc.bih.nic.in or click here

The board has directed the qualified candidates to collect their appointment letter from the board’s office from April 26 to May 25. Candidates have been asked to carry a list of documents while collecting the appointment letter. The details of the documents is available on the website.

Here’s the district appointment list

The CSBC Police exams was held to fill 11,880 vacancies. The written exam was held on January 12, 2020 and March 8, 2020. The prelims or tier I result was declared on June 8, 2020. As many as 59,402 candidates had qualified for the physical efficiency test.

The physical efficiency test was conducted by CSBC from December 7, 2020 to January 30, 2021 and February 4, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July, 2020; it was however postponed due to the spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CSBC has recently conducted a written exam on March 14 and March 21 for filling a total of 8,415 vacancies. The CSBC will select candidates on the basis of their performance in a written exam and physical efficiency test.