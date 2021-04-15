CSBC Bihar Police Driver exam 2021 result announced: Here’s how to check

April 15, 2021 6:57:14 pm
The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) today announced the result of the written examination of Constable Driver posts. Candidates can check the result at the official website on CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Police Driver exam was scheduled on January 3, 2021.
A total of 29618 candidates have qualified in the written examination of constable driver posts. Qualified candidates can appear for further selection round, i.e, Physical Eligibility/Endurance Test (PET). The PET exam is expected to be held in May 2021.
How to download the result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC
Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’ available on the homepage
Step 3: Download the result available in pdf format
Step 4: Take a printout for further references
For direct link to the result, click here.
