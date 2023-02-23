CRPF recruitment: Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) released; how to download

CRPF Assistant Commandant Exam-2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today released the admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment examination-2021. Candidates who have applied for the post can download the hall tickets from the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.
The exam will be in two parts- Paper 1, a computer-based test and paper 2, a written test. The exam will be held on February 28.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card” link.
Step 3: Log in with your user ID and password.
Step 4: View and download your CRPF exam admit card.
Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future use.
For more details candidates can check the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.
The CRPF earlier released admit cards for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam and also announced that ASI Steno admit cards will be available on March 17.