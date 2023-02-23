scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
CRPF recruitment: Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) released; how to download

CRPF Assistant Commandant Exam-2021: Admit cards have released, candidates can download it from crpf.gov.in.

CRPF admit card 2023 for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) releasedThe examination will be a computer-based written test (Paper-I) and written test (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment will be held on February 28. (Representative Image/ Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
CRPF Assistant Commandant Exam-2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today released the admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment examination-2021. Candidates who have applied for the post can download the hall tickets from the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.

The exam will be in two parts- Paper 1, a computer-based test and paper 2, a written test. The exam will be held on February 28.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Exam-2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card” link.

Step 3: Log in with your user ID and password.

Step 4: View and download your CRPF exam admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future use.

For more details candidates can check the official website of CRPF crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF earlier released admit cards for Head Constable (Ministerial) recruitment exam and also announced that ASI Steno admit cards will be available on March 17.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:09 IST
