CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment: Apply for 1412 posts for 12th pass, salary up to Rs 81,000

CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment: Apply at cirf.gov.in (Representational image) CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment: Apply at cirf.gov.in (Representational image)

CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for the post of Head Constable GD in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A total of 1412 posts are invited for the post of which 1331 are for males and 81 posts are for females. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, crpf.gov.in. The applications are open and last date to apply is March 6, 2020.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to appear for recruitment exam scheduled to be held on April 19, 2020. On clearing this candidates will also have to pass physical standards and medical category tests.

CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age is capped at 32 years. The age of candidates will be counted as on August 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have obtained class 12 level of education from a recognized board.

Work experience: Applicant should have completed at least four years of service including basic training. For more years of experience extra marks will be awarded up to 5 years candidate will get four, up to 6 eight marks, up to 7 years 12 marks, up to 8 years, 16 marks and over 8 years 20 marks will be awarded.

CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The written exam will have objective type questions. A total of 160 questions will be asked, each of one mark. The question paper will be of three hours and at level of class 12. To pass the test applicants need to score 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 45 per cent marks in each category. For reserved category candidates there is relaxation of five per cent in qualifying marks.

CRPF Head Constable GD recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get the basic monthly salary in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 in addition to allowances such as DA, HRA, CCA and others.

The candidates can apply through the website- crpf.gov.in till March 6, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd