scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit card to release on Feb 20

CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit cards released for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts at the offical website- crpf.gov.in

CRPF released admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial)The exam will be conducted between February 22 and February 28. (Express image by Shuaib Masoodi/ Representative image)

CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the admit cards for the recruitment exams of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) 2023 on February 20. Awaiting candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — crpf.gov.in.

Read |92% Indian employers believe that professional certificate strengthens candidate’s job application: Report

The written exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode between February 22 and February 28. CRPF 2023 recruitment is being conducted to fill up 1458 posts out of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) while rest 1315 vacancies are for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Earlier hall tickets were scheduled to be released on February 15.

Candidates qualifying CBT mode examination will have to further participate in skill test exam, PST, document verification and medical exam for selection.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 17:39 IST
Next Story

Vaathi movie review: Dhanush starrer about right to education fares poorly

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close