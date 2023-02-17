CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit card to release on Feb 20

CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the admit cards for the recruitment exams of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) 2023 on February 20. Awaiting candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — crpf.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode between February 22 and February 28. CRPF 2023 recruitment is being conducted to fill up 1458 posts out of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) while rest 1315 vacancies are for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

Earlier hall tickets were scheduled to be released on February 15.

Candidates qualifying CBT mode examination will have to further participate in skill test exam, PST, document verification and medical exam for selection.