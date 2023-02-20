CRPF Recruitment 2023: Head Constable exam admit card released, ASI hall tickets on Feb 22

CRPF Head Constable Exam 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today released the admit cards for the recruitment exams of Head Constable (Ministerial) 2023 exam while the admit cards for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be released on February 22. Awaiting and eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — crpf.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode between February 22 and February 28.

CRPF Head Constable Exam 2023: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the offical website- crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘ Head Constable (Ministerial)’ admit card link displayed on the screen

Step 3: Login by filling in your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card for future references

All candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of their admit cards to their respective exam centres to avoid any last minute confusion.

CRPF 2023 recruitment is being conducted to fill up 1458 posts out of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) while rest 1315 vacancies are for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.