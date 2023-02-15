scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit card releasing today

CRPF 2023: Exam admit cards will be released today for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial), at the official website crpf.gov.in.

CRPF today released admit cards for 1458 postsThe CRPF 2023 is scheduled to be held between February 22 and February 28. (Image Source: Unsplash/ Representative image)
Listen to this article
CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit card releasing today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

CRPF 2022: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will today release the admit cards for recruitment exams of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website crpf.gov.in.

Read |CASB 2023: Admit card released for Phase 2, steps to download

The CRPF 2022 is scheduled to be held between February 22 and February 28 for 1458 posts, out of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 are for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CRPF 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Step 3: Login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card in the pdf format

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

All the candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to their respective examination centres to avoid any last minute confusion. Candidates qualifying CBT mode examination will be expected to further participate in skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam for selection.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:34 IST
Next Story

Curtains go up on Bharat Rang Mahotsav; inaugural Bengali play ‘Jagannath’ steals the show

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close