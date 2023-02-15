CRPF ASI, Head Constable exam 2023: Admit card releasing today

CRPF 2022: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will today release the admit cards for recruitment exams of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF 2022 is scheduled to be held between February 22 and February 28 for 1458 posts, out of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 are for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

CRPF 2022: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the home page

Step 3: Login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card in the pdf format

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for future references

All the candidates are advised to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket to their respective examination centres to avoid any last minute confusion. Candidates qualifying CBT mode examination will be expected to further participate in skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam for selection.