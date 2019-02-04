CPCB recruitment 2019: Jobs for scientist, research associate and SRF posts

CPCB recruitment 2019: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the posts of scientist-B, research associate grade I, II and II and senior research fellows (SRF) on its official website — cpcb.nic.in. A total of 20 vacancies are to be filled up.
Interested candidates will have to appear for the direct interview round. Applicants need to carry relevant documents including work experience certificate, mark sheets et al for the screening process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on merit.
CPCB recruitment 2019: Documents required
Application form
Self-attested photocopies of degrees
Class 10 certificate
Original mark sheets
Birth certificate
Experience certificate
CPCB recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details
Total – 20
RA – 10
Scientist – 3
SRF – 7
CPCB recruitment 2019: How to apply download application form?
Step 1: Visit the official website, cpcb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘jobs’ above the main tab
Step 3: A new tab will open
Step 4: Click on the link under ‘direct’ under ‘application form category’ next to ‘walk-in interview’ link
Step 5: A PDF will open, download and take print out
CPCB recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age: Candidates should not be more than 32 years of age for the post of SRF. For the post of RA and Scientist, the upper age limit is 40 and 45 respectively.
Education: For the post of RA one should have an M.Tech degree with there years of experience or PhD in science/engineering for grade I, four years experience with M.Tech or 2 years experience with PhD and for grade II candidates should have 6 years’ work experience with M.Tech or 4 years’ work experience with PhD.
For the post of scientists, candidates should have a master’s degree in engineering/technology with three years of relevant experience.
For the SRF recruitment, candidates should have PG degree with NET/GATE qualification or graduate degree in engineering with NET/GATE qualification and two years of work experience.
CPCB recruitment 2019: Pay scale
Research associates (Ras) basic pay of Rs 36,00 plus house rent allowance will be given to RA grade I. For grade II and II Rs 38,000 per month and Rs 40,000 per month plus HRA will be granted. Scientists will get Rs 75,000 per month and SRFs will get monthly remuneration of Rs 28,000 per month.
Candidates can appear for more than one post. The recruitment process will begin on February 13 and end by February 14, 2019. The interview will begin at 9 am.
Candidates will have to get themselves registered before appearing for the interview. Registrations will close at 8:45 am, according to official notification.