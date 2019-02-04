CPCB recruitment 2019: Jobs for scientist, research associate and SRF posts

CPCB recruitment 2019: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has invited eligible candidates to apply for the posts of scientist-B, research associate grade I, II and II and senior research fellows (SRF) on its official website — cpcb.nic.in. A total of 20 vacancies are to be filled up.

Advertising

Interested candidates will have to appear for the direct interview round. Applicants need to carry relevant documents including work experience certificate, mark sheets et al for the screening process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on merit.

CPCB recruitment 2019: Documents required

Application form

Self-attested photocopies of degrees

Class 10 certificate

Original mark sheets

Birth certificate

Experience certificate

CPCB recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy details

Total – 20

RA – 10

Scientist – 3

SRF – 7

CPCB recruitment 2019: How to apply download application form?

Step 1: Visit the official website, cpcb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘jobs’ above the main tab

Step 3: A new tab will open

Advertising

Step 4: Click on the link under ‘direct’ under ‘application form category’ next to ‘walk-in interview’ link

Step 5: A PDF will open, download and take print out

CPCB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should not be more than 32 years of age for the post of SRF. For the post of RA and Scientist, the upper age limit is 40 and 45 respectively.

Education: For the post of RA one should have an M.Tech degree with there years of experience or PhD in science/engineering for grade I, four years experience with M.Tech or 2 years experience with PhD and for grade II candidates should have 6 years’ work experience with M.Tech or 4 years’ work experience with PhD.

For the post of scientists, candidates should have a master’s degree in engineering/technology with three years of relevant experience.

For the SRF recruitment, candidates should have PG degree with NET/GATE qualification or graduate degree in engineering with NET/GATE qualification and two years of work experience.

CPCB recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Research associates (Ras) basic pay of Rs 36,00 plus house rent allowance will be given to RA grade I. For grade II and II Rs 38,000 per month and Rs 40,000 per month plus HRA will be granted. Scientists will get Rs 75,000 per month and SRFs will get monthly remuneration of Rs 28,000 per month.

Candidates can appear for more than one post. The recruitment process will begin on February 13 and end by February 14, 2019. The interview will begin at 9 am.

Advertising

Candidates will have to get themselves registered before appearing for the interview. Registrations will close at 8:45 am, according to official notification.