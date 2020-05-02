CPCB notification 2020: Apply for 48 posts, salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh

CPCB notification 2020 released (Representational image) CPCB notification 2020 released (Representational image)

CPCB notification 2020: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has invited applications for 48 posts across designations. The application process will begin from May 5 and conclude on May 25. Interested can apply at the official website cpcb.nic.in.

While candidates can apply for one than one posts, however, separate applications need to be submitted for the same. Selection will be made on the basis of written test, skill test, and interview. The dates of the recruitment exams are yet to be notified. A detailed advertisement will be released on May 5.

CPCB notification 2020: Vacancy details

Total – 48

Scientist – 13

Junior scientific assistant – 2

Senior technician – 6

Data entry operator – 2

Junior technician – 2

Junior laboratory assistant – 7

Lower divisional clerk – 13

Attendant – 3

Candidates do not have to upload any documents but the required original documents will be verified at the time of the interview. Application form once submitted will not be allowed to retract or edit.

CPCB notification 2020: Salary

For the post of scientist, monthly salary will be up to Rs 1.77 lakh. For senior technician and junior scientific assistant, the monthly salary is up to Rs 1.12 lakh. For DEP and junior technicians, the pay is up to Rs 81,100. Junior laboratory assistant and lower division clerk will get pay up to Rs 63,200 and for MTS it is up to Rs 56,900.

