COVID effect: IIM-Ahmedabad to hold summer internship drive virtually from December 1

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will begin summer internship recruitment for the PGP programme on December 1. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire placement process will be held virtually. Participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus. Most of the premium institutes in the country including other IIMs and IITs have also gone online for their placements this year.

The internship drive will be held in a cluster-cohort-based placement process wherein companies offering similar profiles are grouped into cohorts, and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

As per the schedule released by the IIM-A, there will be four clusters in total. The first cluster starting from December 1, the second on December 4, and the third on December 7. The institute said that it will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3, if necessary.

Talking to indianexpress.com earlier, Amit Karna, chairperson of placements at IIM-Ahmedabad had said that technology-driven firms, especially health-tech, fintech, and ed-tech companies can see more hiring this season.

Amid pink slips and pay-cuts, IIM-A is hopeful of having a successful internship drive. “In times of crisis, recruiters who continue to hire expect better quality out of the students. Anyone participating in a job market this year will do better based on the skills and competencies that they possess and can demonstrate,” Karna had said.

