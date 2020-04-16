COVID-19: SSC postpones CHSL, JE, ongoing exams due to lockdown

SSC CHSL, JE, other recruitment exams postponed. Representational image/ file SSC CHSL, JE, other recruitment exams postponed. Representational image/ file

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the ongoing recruitment examinations — Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination 2019, Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2019 and skill test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2018. The decision has been taken at the meeting conducted on April 15 to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

In view of the prevailing lockdown restrictions, including social distancing norms, it was decided that dates for all examinations where candidates are required to travel from across the country. It will be reviewed from time to time, the commission in its notification mentioned.

“A decision on fresh dates for the remaining days of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019, Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will be taken after May 3, 2020 following the completion of second phase of the lockdown. The rescheduled dates of these examinations will be notified on the websites of the Commission and Regional/ Sub-Regional Offices of the Commission. Annual Calendar of Examinations notified by the Commission will also be reviewed in respect of the schedules of other examinations,” read the notification.

The candidates selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be paid up to Rs 63,200. Those selected for the post of DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Salary for PA and SA will also be up to Rs 81,100.

