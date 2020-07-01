COVID-19 impact on campus placement: 66% students without jobs, 33% awaiting response from employers

Placement offers impacted due to COVID-19 (Representational Image) Placement offers impacted due to COVID-19 (Representational Image)

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted campus placement adversely. For many students, including those from premier institutes like IITs, the offers were withdrawn amid fear of an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While 66 per cent of students did not receive their offer letters, for 44 per cent of students, the joining dates were deferred after being hired, according to a recent report by job search website Naukri.com.

Further, another 33 per cent claimed they were not receiving any response from the employer on the status of their employment.

Students, as per the report, are looking for a job on their own. Most of them have turned towards online job portals while 17 per cent are taking the referral route and connecting with their college alumni. As per the survey, 83 per cent of students considered work-from-home and freelancing a viable career option.

Meanwhile, students are also taking up online courses and certifications to upskill themselves. As many as 70 per cent of college students have already subscribed to online courses.

As many as 70 per cent of students surveyed are pursuing online courses and certificates while 66 per cent are referring to virtual college classes and 47 per cent are choosing to stay abreast with news for upskilling themselves.

Commenting on the survey, Sharad Sindhwani, Business Head, Firstnaukri.com said, “The pandemic has hit placement prospects of the 2020 batch across 82 per cent colleges. It has further impacted internship offers of 74 per cent pre-final year students. However, students are not losing their morale and going virtual for their learning as well as job interviews. In fact, most companies are also using new-age technology solutions to hire remotely.”

