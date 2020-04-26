COVID-19: IBPS postpones clerk, SO, recruitment exam results again

The results will be available at ibps.in The results will be available at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) postponed the result declaration of several recruitment exams including that for the post of clerk, specialist officer among others. The IBPS in its recent notice said that the results have been postponed due to the situations arising out of corona virus pandemic. Earlier, on March 23, the institute announced the postponement of the recruitment process.

“Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment for CRP- PO/MT- IX, CRP – CLERKS – IX and CRP – SPL – IX stands postponed until further orders. Visit our official website ibps.in for further updates in this regards,” as per the statement.

As per the schedule released earlier, RRB was to conduct IBPS RRB CRP preliminary exam for officer scale I and office assistants on August 1, 2, 8, 9 and 16. The single exam for officer scale I and II recruitment was to be held on September 13. Now the calendar can also be revised.

For the post of probation officer or management trainee alone, a total of 4,336 vacancies were advertised. Result for all 5000 vacancies is likely to be on hold, all exams combined. The move has been taken to avoid any gathering over cyber cafe of any where else in the country as India is under grip of corona virus.

