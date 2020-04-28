Amid slowdown, NIT-Warangal records 80% placement for UG batch

The students received salary package as high as Rs 43 lakh The students received salary package as high as Rs 43 lakh

Despite slowdown and recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students of National Institute of Technology (NIT-Warangal) have received plum job offers with 732 students securing placements. As per a statement by the institute, the students received salary package as high as Rs 43 lakh in the recently concluded campus placement.

“Over 732 final year students have received full-time employment offers from leading recruiters and 14 final year students received a cost to company (CTC) of Rs 43.33 lakh per annum (LPA) as highest pay package,” read the statement by the placement section.

According to the placement cell, over 80 per cent of the undergraduate students have been hired by 177 companies and the average compensation has increased to Rs 12.15 LPA from Rs 9.93 LPA of this academic compared to last year.

However, some prominent IITs and IIMs have held that a few companies have revoked their job offers and requested them to reconsider their decision. Read the complete story here.

A total of 33 students received offers from Government of India enterprises (GOI) viz. ISRO and ITI and Public Sector Units (PSU) viz. Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), out of which six students have been inducted by ISRO, and 16 by Indian Telephone Industries (ITI), the release mentioned.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated the institute director. “I congratulate Director NIT Warangal for ensuring that placements happen without any hurdle during these tough times,” he tweeted.

Around 177 companies participated in the campus placement drive at NIT-Warangal to hire students for full-time employment and offer internships. A total of 289 students have received offers this year.

