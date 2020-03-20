Coronavirus: UPSC defers Civil Services interview round date

The commission has deferred all the personality tests scheduled till April 15 till further notice. Representational image/ file The commission has deferred all the personality tests scheduled till April 15 till further notice. Representational image/ file

The Union Public Service Commission has postponed the interview round for the civil services examination 2019 scheduled to held from March 23 onwards. The commission has deferred all the personality tests scheduled till April 15 till further notice.

In a release, the UPSC has announced due to the prevailing conditions caused by the coronavirus (COVID – 19), as a precautionary measure, they have deferred the personality tests of the candidates of the civil services (Main) examination scheduled from March 23 to April 3, 2020 until further orders.

New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course. Meanwhile, the civil services preliminary exam 2020 admit card is expected to release next month. The CSE prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

