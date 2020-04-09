Coronavirus: UPSC Combined Medical Services notification deferred due to lockdown

UPSC Combined Medical Services notification was postponed till further notice. Representational image UPSC Combined Medical Services notification was postponed till further notice. Representational image

Coronavirus: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the release of the Combined Medical Services Exam 2020 notification. According to the circular, the medical service examination notification scheduled on April 8 stands postponed till further notice. The decision has been taken due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The commission has also postponed various recruitment examinations and release of job notification taking note of the situations.

The civil service interview was put on hold, and will be conducted after lifting of lockdown. The CSE interview round was to begin from March 23. “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 scheduled from 23rd March, 2020 to 3rd April, 2020 are deferred till further orders,” the commission said.

The UPSC NDA, NA exam scheduled to be conducted on April 19 was postponed. The commission also deferred the recruitment notification of Indian Economic Services / Indian Statistical Services Examination, 2020. The commission also deferred uploading of advertisements of posts under direct recruitment scheme advertised on March 28, 2020.

The candidates for the posts of Medical Services will be selected on the basis of computer-based examination and a personality test. It will be conducted for two objective type papers. Each paper will be carrying a maximum of 250 marks.

The recruitment examination is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

