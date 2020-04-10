Coronavirus: UPPSC recruitment exams postponed

The new dates are yet to be announced (Representational Image) The new dates are yet to be announced (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed several recruitment exams as the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic continues. The Commission has also postponed the exams to be held in May due to ‘arising situation’, it said in a recent circular.

The combined state entrance subordinate service 2019 Main exam which was scheduled to be held in April 20 and scrutiny officer or RO and ARO prelims 2016 to be held on May 3, now stand deferred. The revised dates are yet to be announced. The number of people infected by the coronavirus has reached over 6,412 and 199 have been killed by the virus.

A total of 353 posts are to be filled through the PCS recruitment exam and 361 vacancies are notified under RO and ARO positions. The recruitment exam and subsequent hiring has been put on hold.

Recruitment across sectors has been put on halt due to the pandemic. As per a recent report, overall hiring activity in India declined by 18 per cent in March, with travel and airlines, hospitality and retail industries witnessing a massive drop in job offerings as compared to March last year.

While companies are trying to cope with a new normal which includes hifting HR policies, working from home, digital meet-ups. Those seeking jobs in difficult times need to focus beyond the normal, be flexible, upskill and be ready to negotiate, according to the industry. Here is what fresh graduates need to do to land a job.

