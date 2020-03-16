Coronavirus outbreak: Haryana HSSC postpones Assistant Lineman recruitment exam

Coronavirus outbreak: The recruitment examination scheduled from March 15 to 18, 2020 are cancelled due to coronavirus. Representational Image/ file Coronavirus outbreak: The recruitment examination scheduled from March 15 to 18, 2020 are cancelled due to coronavirus. Representational Image/ file

Coronavirus outbreak: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the written examination for the posts of Assistant Lineman (ALM). The recruitment examination scheduled from March 15 to 18, 2020 are hereby cancelled due to spread of coronavirus and administrative reasons, read the commission release.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that the aforesaid examinations scheduled from March 15 to 18, 2020 are hereby cancelled due to spread of coronavirus and administrative reasons. Inconvenience is regretted,” HSSC secretary Isha Kamboj said.

The dates of the recruitment examination will be released soon on the official website- hssc.gov.in. The examination will be held in computer-based mode and students will get 2 hours to solve each paper. Each paper will carry 200 marks.

The paper will contain 100 questions bearing two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect answer. The section was arranged in the ascending order beginning with reasoning and ended with English.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) holds a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of Haryana.

