Coronavirus: Eastern Railway, RRC application process for apprentice to re-open after lockdown

The application process will again open for a 15-day period after the lockdown gets over The application process will again open for a 15-day period after the lockdown gets over

The Eastern Railways (ER) wing of the Indian Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will provide additional 15 days to candidates to fill up, attach documents or edit their application forms after the lockdown is lifted. The arrangements have been made keeping in mind candidates who are facing trouble in obtaining official documents needed to attach with application from. The application process will be closed on April 5, 2020, as scheduled, but will again open for a 15-day period after the lockdown gets over.

The Eastern Railways had advertised to fill 2792 vacancies at the the post of apprentice. For this recruitment drive, application form holds more importance as there would be no recruitment exam rather a merit list will be created on the applicant’s academic score. Marks obtained in highest class 10 or 8 and ITI will be considered while creating the merit list. These supporting documents also need to be sent to the railways along with application form. Read official notification.

“All applicants can fill up their online applications, if they are ready, till 18:30 hrs on 05/04/2020 after which the application platform will be closed,” the Eastern Railway said in a recent notice.

“The online application platform will again open for a 15-day window when the situation becomes normal, duly notifying candidates. In that 15-day window, candidates may fill up new online applications, if not already filled up. They may edit their already filled-up applications, if not filled-up properly and upload documents, if necessary. Those who have already filled up their applications need not fill up again,” the notice read.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd