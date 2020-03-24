Kerala PSC postpones recruitment exams amid coronavirus pandemic

Kerala PSC has postponed examinations scheduled till April 30 Kerala PSC has postponed examinations scheduled till April 30

Coronavirus: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to postpone examinations scheduled till April 30. The commission will announce the revised dates soon. Moreover, the commission has also postponed all the document verification and service verification process until further orders.

The commission has also postponed all the document verification and service verification process. All other tests including physical efficiency and practical have also been postponed until further orders, the commission said.

Earlier, the government had also postponed the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and plus two examinations. Along with the ongoing board examinations, government has also decided to postpone university and state level examinations.

The state has till now 28 active cases of coronavirus, with 31,000 people under observation. The schools, educational institutions will remain close till March 31, 2020.

Many states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh have deferred their board class 10, 12, and state level examinations. This week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also postponed the class 10, 12 board examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main scheduled to begin from April 5.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd