Coronavirus: Goa GPSC postpones March 29 junior scale officer tests

GPSC was scheduled to be held on March 28 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image) GPSC was scheduled to be held on March 28 (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra/ Representational image)

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has postponed Computer Based Recruitment Test for the post of junior scale officers scheduled for March 29, GPSC chairman Jode Manuel Noronha said on Friday.

He said a fresh date will be announced soon. He said the GPSC had received 3,635 applications for 22 junior scale officer posts, of which 3,580 were eligible to appear for the CBRT.

Several departmental promotion committee meetings, scheduled for March 24, have also been postponed, he informed.

